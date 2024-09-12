NORTH GORHAM – Lyle Phinney Merrifield, 62, of North Gorham, passed away peacefully at his home, Sunday Sept. 8, 2024.

Lyle was born Sept. 1, 1962 in Westbrook, the son of Lawrence M. and Perces L. (Phinney) Merrifield and has resided in Gorham his whole life. He graduated from Gorham High School in 1981. Around that time, he met the love of his life, Jo-Ann (Pollard) of Windham, who later, in 1992, became his wife.

Lyle started off as a young man walking to work at Hall Implement in Windham. He worked for his brother, Lynn Merrifield, owner of Merrifield Builders and in 1986 started his own business, Merrifield Construction and owner of Merrifield Farm.

Throughout his life Lyle had many achievements; he joined the North Gorham Fire Department at the age of 15 and became the youngest captain where he served for over 15 years. He implemented the purchase and training of the first fire and rescue boat in Gorham. Was on the Gorham planning board, one of the founding members of the Southern Maine Maple Producers Association and the first president, president of the Maine Maple Producers Association currently and collectively for 15 years, became a member of the Cumberland Farmers Club where he served as a superintendent, director, vice president and was serving as the current president of the Cumberland County Fair.

It wasn’t the accomplishments or the work he put into things that he was proud of most, it was his girls that were his pride and joy, Lexi and Molly. You could find Lyle watching his girls alongside Jo-Ann at their sporting events and 4-H shows or taking them on a new antiquing adventure, fishing at the secret spot down at the river or going on a family vacation. He taught them more than just about farming, livestock and the maple sugaring process, he taught them to be hard working, kind and to always lend a helping hand.

In Lyle’s spare time if he wasn’t found working at the Cumberland Fairgrounds or on the farm, he had a passion for antiques, mostly axes and logging items, but he would never turn down a good find. In the last few years, Lyle put all his finds on display, built and created a museum on the family farm. Lyle was always surrounded by friends and family throughout his life and was the life of the party; he loved being down at Dundee Pond out on the pontoon, 4th of July parties, going on a yearly trip to Greenville and Lyle and Jo-Ann loved going for a quick weekend road trip.

Lyle leaves behind his wife of 32 years, Jo-Ann (Pollard) Merrifield of North Gorham; two daughters, Alexis Merrifield and her significant other, Robert Sillanpaa of New Vineyard and Molly Bellefleur and her husband, Zachary of Gray; his brothers and sisters, Lance Merrifield, Lynn Merrifield, Leslie Merrifield, Lawri Foye and Lindsey Merrifield; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents Lawrence and Perces Merrifield; and his brother, Lawrence Merrifield Jr.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday Sept, 15 at the Cumberland Fairgrounds, 197 Blanchard Rd., Cumberland, beginning at 1 p.m. with a service at 1:30 p.m. and a celebration following the service until 4 p.m. The family will be having a private burial.

To express condolences or to participate in Lyle’s online tribute, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the

Cumberland Farmers Club

P.O. Box 745

Cumberland, ME 04021

to help assist build Lyle’s next project.

