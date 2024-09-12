AUGUSTA – Seth Greene, 89, died on Sept. 10, 2024. Born in Winthrop, Mass., May 3, 1935, he was the son of the late Frank and Dorothy (Remer) Greene.

Seth graduated from Winthrop High School (Massachusetts) in 1952 and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1952 to 1956. After attending Boston University he went to work in the family business until 1976, when the company was sold. He worked in sales until 1984, when he opened his own plumbing, heating, and electrical supply business, Augusta Pipe & Supply. He greatly appreciated his wonderful and loyal employees. He sold his business to F.W. Webb in 1996, one of the leading supply companies in the country, at which time, he retired to Florida in the winters to play golf. He maintained a home in Maine for the summers, eventually moving back to Maine full time. He spent his retirement years enjoying his children, his nephews, nieces and their families.

He was predeceased by his sons Eric Peter Greene and Todd Michael Greene; and his brother, Henry J. Greene.

He is survived by his children, Robyn Foss of Saco, Kenny Greene of Portland, his daughter-in-law, Thao Thi Than Bui of San Pedro, Calif.; and good friend, M. Brenda Shaw.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 11:45 a.m., at Temple Beth El, 3 Woodlawn St., Augusta, ME 04330. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Rd., Augusta, ME 04330. Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME 04330. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared by visiting http://www.plummerfh.com.

In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to either

Temple Beth El

P.O. Box 871

Augusta, ME 04332;

American Heart

Association

at http://www.heart.org; or

American Diabetes Association

at http://www.diabetes.org

