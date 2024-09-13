SANTA CLARA, Calif. — All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey has been ruled out of this weekend’s game for the San Francisco 49ers because of his lingering calf and Achilles’ injuries and could be headed to injured reserve.

McCaffrey was held out of practice on Friday, a day after experiencing pain in practice. He was then ruled out of the game Sunday against Minnesota after expressing hope earlier in the week that he could play.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said the team will discuss whether to shut McCaffrey down for at least four more weeks by placing him on injured reserve after saying earlier in the week that wasn’t under consideration.

“It’s something we’re considering now,” Shanahan said Friday. “Yesterday was his worst day. It’s on and off, but with yesterday having the most pain, it’s something we’re going to be discussing here the next 24 hours.”

McCaffrey got hurt early in training camp and missed four weeks of practice before returning to the practice field last week. He was a late scratch for the opener on Monday night against the Jets and now is sidelined again.

“It’s one of those deals that can be feeling good one day and then the next day it flares,” general manager John Lynch told flagship radio station KNBR in his weekly interview. “So it’s been frustrating for Christian, I know, and frustrating for us only because he’s such a great player. But primary in our mind is the long view. Christian is such an elite player. He changes us, he makes us different. It’s also nice to see we can function without him.”

McCaffrey led the NFL last season with 2,023 yards from scrimmage and was tied for the league lead with 21 touchdowns, winning AP Offensive Player of the Year.

The Niners made up for McCaffrey’s absence thanks to a strong performance from backup Jordan Mason, who had 28 carries for 147 yards and a touchdown in San Francisco’s 32-19 victory over the New York Jets.

PACKERS: Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love is listed as questionable for Sunday’s home opener with the Indianapolis Colts as he recovers from an injury to his left medial collateral ligament.

Love hasn’t practiced all week since hurting his knee in the third-to-last play of the Packers’ season-opening 34-29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil.

If Love is unable to play Sunday, Malik Willis would start in his place. The Packers acquired Willis from the Tennessee Titans in a trade that was announced on Aug. 27. Willis has made three career starts, all as a rookie in 2022.

BEARS: No. 1 draft pick Caleb Williams could be missing two key wide receivers when the Chicago Bears visit the Houston Texans on Sunday night.

Rome Odunze, another first-rounder, and six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen will be game-time decisions, Coach Matt Eberflus said Friday. Both players were listed as questionable. Odunze (sprained knee) practiced Friday on a limited basis after sitting out the previous two days, while Allen (heel) did not practice this week.

BILLS: Buffalo starting middle linebacker Terrel Bernard is out indefinitely after hurting a pectoral muscle, with Coach Sean McDermott on Friday not ruling out placing the starter on the short-term injured reserve list.

McDermott said the team is still having internal discussions on whether to place Bernard on IR, and making him eligible to return after missing a minimum four games. Bernard didn’t return after being hurt while making a tackle in the first quarter a 31-10 win over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.

RAVENS: Baltimore rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins will not play Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders after Coach John Harbaugh said the first-round pick was involved in a car crash Wednesday and was listed as out with a neck injury/concussion.

“He’s fine, he’s healthy, he’s fine,” Harbaugh said Friday. “He’s just not going to be able to play.”

