When it’s working, just keep doing it.

And there was no doubt what was working for the Portland Bulldogs in a Class A North football game Friday night against Windham: running the football.

Cordell Jones rushed for three touchdowns out of the Wildcat formation, twice bulling in from the 1 and once busting free for a 65-yard scamper to lead the way to the 29-7 victory.

Portland rushed for 349 yards on 55 carries.

“It all starts with the run game for us, it all starts up front,” said Portland Coach Sean Green. “Tonight, we just liked what we were getting. We liked what we saw. We liked what we saw from our guys. So we decided to stay with it.”

Portland improved to 2-0 heading into a game at Bonny Eagle. Windham is 0-2 and will face Class A South power Thornton Academy next week.

“I can’t give nothing but praise for my offensive line,” said Jones, who finished with 125 yards on a team-high 18 carries. “From their efforts in the offseason to now in practice every day. Working on the schemes, the blocking, the pulling, it’s all amazing.”

Portland features multiple threats in its run game. Aidan McGowan, a 1,000-yard rusher as a junior, gained 97 yards on 14 carries. Lisandro Rodrigues spelled McGowan at times and gained 33 yards. Alex Martin capped an 11-play, 73-yard drive with a 12-yard run for the first touchdown. Plus, quarterback Louis Thurston, who ran sparingly a year ago when Portland won Class A North, has developed into another threat, especially on Friday when he faked jet sweep handoffs and kept the ball around the opposite corner. He gained 79 yards on seven carries.

“We can distribute the ball. It makes it hard for defensive coordinators to stop us,” Jones said.

Portland’s offensive line of tackles Anthony Tavares and Colin Haigh, guards Law Nguyen and Dominic Huntington, center Riley Wildes, with support from tight end Carter Luca, controlled the game up front.

“A lot of mental and physical preparations for the fronts that we see and it really helped out tonight and I think the stats show it,” said Wildes, a senior captain. “We’ve got a lot of hard workers on this line, a lot of great dudes, who do their jobs consistently. We have great playmaker backs that do the jobs as well.”

Jones scored twice in the second quarter, first capping a 13-play, 59-yard drive with a 1-yard plunge and then on his 65-yarder. The latter score came after Portland’s defense was able to stop Windham inside the 20.

The Eagles were in scoring position after a 58-yard interception return by Parker Sperry to the Portland 18.

Portland opened the second half with another long drive, 88 yards in 17 running plays, before Jones burrowed in from the 1. With the third of Justin Bouchard’s three extra-points, Portland led 29-0.

Windham did show fight in the second half. Sperry scored on a 6-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter. Eagles quarterback Karl Longstreth completed 13 of 23 passes for 147 yards. His favorite target was Mason Arbour (6 catches, 83 yards). Arbour was converted from wide receiver to tight end because of a Week 1 injury to Brayden Penney.

Windham also came up with a goal-line stand in the fourth quarter after a 28-yard run by Thurston gave Portland first-and-goal at the 1.

“We had probably six guys touch a varsity field for the first time tonight, who didn’t play last week,” said Windham Coach Matt Perkins. “For us, we have to build and grow. We have a really brutal schedule to start. You go (Thornton) next and then South Portland. So you have to maintain and get better each week. Tonight we grew up a lot from last week and had some drastic improvements.”

