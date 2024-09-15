NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Braelon Allen, the NFL’s youngest player, ran for a 20-yard touchdown with 4:31 left to put Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets ahead to stay as they beat the Tennessee Titans 24-17 on Sunday.

Rodgers threw for 176 yards and two TDs and got to kneel down for his first victory as the Jets’ starting quarterback. One of those TD passes by the 40-year-old Rodgers was to the 20-year-old Allen, marking a score by the NFL’s oldest and youngest players.

The Jets (1-1) ruined the home opener for Titans first-year coach Brian Callahan, whose offense was rolling until a pair of back-to-back turnovers by second-year quarterback Will Levis.

The Titans (0-2) had a chance at the end.

Will McDonald IV, who had three of the Jets’ four sacks, got his third with 23 seconds left on third down. Levis threw to Tyler Boyd on fourth-and-goal from the 14 with Jets safety Tony Adams helping break up the pass to turn it over on downs.

SAINTS 44, COWBOYS 19: Alvin Kamara scored four touchdowns, including a 57-yarder on a screen pass, and New Orleans (2-0) ended Dallas’ 16-game home winning streak in the regular season with a victory over the Cowboys (1-1) in Arlington, Texas.

Advertisement

Derek Carr threw for 243 yards and two TDs to go along with a 1-yard sneak for a score, and the Saints got touchdowns on their first six drives a week after setting a franchise record by starting the season with points on nine consecutive possessions in a 47-10 rout of Carolina.

It was actually the second straight loss at AT&T Stadium for the Cowboys after their 48-32 wild-card shocker against Green Bay last January.

COMMANDERS 21, GIANTS 18: Jayden Daniels picked up his first win as an NFL quarterback, leading Washington (1-1) past New York (0-2) in Landover, Maryland, thanks to a franchise-record seven field goals from new kicker Austin Seibert.

Daniels engineered the go-ahead, 65-yard drive in the final minutes to get the ball into the red zone, setting up Seibert’s 30-yard field goal that won it as the clock expired. Seibert’s 7-for-7 performance came days after he replaced Cade York, who missed each of his two attempts in the season opener.

Copy the Story Link