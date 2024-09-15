SOUTH PORTLAND – Marilyn Ann Weymouth MacLeod, 94, passed away on Sept. 12, 2024, in Framingham, Mass. She was born on August 1, 1930, in Belfast, Maine to Gladys and Keith Weymouth.

﻿Marilyn graduated from Belfast High School and went to Gorham State Teacher’s College (now University of Maine at Gorham) where she was graduated with a degree in Elementary Education in 1951. It was at Gorham that she met her husband, George H. MacLeod, whom she married in 1952. In 1957, they made their home in South Portland, which is where Marilyn lived until the last few years.

﻿Marilyn was predeceased by her husband, George H. MacLeod. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sheryl and Jim Stockless of Framingham, Mass., and her son and daughter-in-law, Bruce MacLeod and Dawn Huston of White River Junction, Vt. She leaves behind five grandchildren, Lauren, Keith and Anne Stockless, Pearl MacLeod, and Rose Huston MacLeod. Marilyn also leaves behind Stacy Harris Meserve, who was a dear friend and second daughter to her.

﻿Visitation will be at Hobbs Funeral Home in South Portland, on Tuesday, Sept. 17 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. A celebration of Marilyn’s life will be held at a later date. Burial will be privately held in Morrill, Maine.

To view Marilyn's full obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family please visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

