Donna L. Snow Ault

NEW GLOUCESTER – Donna L. (Snow) Ault, 86, slipped away peacefully on June 21, 2024.

A Celebration of Life visitation will be Sept. 21 at the New Gloucester Congregational Church Vestry, 19 Gloucester Hill Rd., New Gloucester from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

