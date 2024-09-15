Bryant, Irene 92, formerly of Jay, in Scarborough, Sept. 12. Mass of Christen burial, 11 a.m., Sept. 20, St. Rose of Lima Church, Jay.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Bryant, Irene 92, formerly of Jay, in Scarborough, Sept. 12. Mass of Christen burial, 11 a.m., Sept. 20, St. Rose ...
Bryant, Irene 92, formerly of Jay, in Scarborough, Sept. 12. Mass of Christen burial, 11 a.m., Sept. 20, St. Rose of Lima Church, Jay.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.