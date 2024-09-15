CAPE ELIZABETH – Diane Susan Watts passed away peacefully with family at her bedside, on Saturday August 31, 2024 at Cape Elizabeth Memory Care in Maine. She was 80 years old.

Diane Watts was born in Philadelphia, Pa. After graduating from high school in Williamsburg, Mass., Diane went on to nursing school where she graduated from the Diploma Program of South Shore Hospital in 1965, and worked for many years as an LPN with the elderly, the intellectually challenged and Veterans. One of the happiest times of her life was when she returned to college as an older adult and obtained her Baccalaureate Degree in History and Political Science from Eastern New Mexico University.

Diane loved New England but her heart belonged to New Mexico where she spent three decades and would often share her awe of its natural beauty, spiritual energy, and people.

Diane loved family, animals, gardening, and country music (she played the accordion and fiddle), and was a prolific reader. She was a compassionate, brave and respected woman of integrity, and she will be dearly missed.

Diane was predeceased by her parents Dorothy May Cate (Pollen) and Everon “Nick” Phillips Pollen, her Aunt Carolyn Cate Sapiro; as well as her four siblings Marianne Cate Pollen (married name Creek), Richard Langdon Pollen, Michael Phillips Pollen, and Barbara Jean Pollen (married names Goldman and Scheuer).

She is survived by her daughter Patricia Ann (Watts) Bleichfeld, Patricia’s husband Howard Bleichfeld and their daughters, Diane’s beloved granddaughters, Alexandra Cate Bleichfeld and Julia Lena Bleichfeld. She is also survived by her cousins Andrea Cate Fowler, Rex March Fowler, Nancy Jean Fowler, Sarah Kimball Fowler; and her nieces Kathryn Cate Goldman, Jennifer Cate Goldman and Stephanie Pollen.

A celebration of her life will be held with family and friends at a future date. To leave Diane’s family an online condolence please visit http://www.dobsonfuneralservices.com.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local

animal shelter

Copy the Story Link