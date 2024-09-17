City Theater in Biddeford will kick off its 24-25 season with “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” by John Heimbuch and Jon Ferguson, based on the story by Washington Irving. Start the Halloween season with the spooktacular retelling of Ichabod Crane and the Headless Horseman.

In the quaint village of Sleepy Hollow, stories of wonder and strangeness surround the legend of a mighty headless Hessian. When the pompous schoolteacher Ichabod Crane (Keith Brown) and the mischievous and handsome Brom Bones (Connor Hall) both vie for the hand of the beautiful Katrina Van Tassel (Lindsay Armstrong), strange and eerie things start to happen in the town. But it is ultimately the Horseman who will decide Ichabod’s fate.

Adam Gallant plays Geoffery Crayon, the narrator of the tale. Jeff Cabral plays Baltus Van Tassel, Katrina’s father and the richest man in town. Newcomer Jeff Scott plays the hilarious Hans Van Ripper, and Joe Deveau plays the pious Parson Van Houten. Many City Theater regulars and lots of newcomers are part of the talented and energetic ensemble that make up the villagers of Sleepy Hollow.

City Theater’s production team includes Linda Sturdivant (director), Rebecca Cole (assistant director), Karl Carrigan (technical director and scenic designer), Jessica Graffam (scenic painter), Janice Toomey (costume designer), Peter Salsbury (prop master), Florence Cooley (lighting designer), Matthew Eaton (soundboard operator), and Greg Brackett (stage manager).

The season underwriter is Pizza By Alex and season sponsors are: Jim Godbout Plumbing and Heating, Banded Brewing, Mobile Studio Design, Pension Professionals and Attache Business. “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” show sponsors are Walmart, Batson River, Biddeford and Saco Chamber of Commerce, and Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Arundel Chamber of Commerce.

The play’s author, John Heimbuch, will attend opening night, Oct. 4. Everyone is invited to a talk back event with the author at The Lincoln following the performance at 9:30 p.m.

“The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” runs Oct. 4-20, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. There is no performance on Sunday, Oct. 6. Tickets are $25 and $30 (all fees included) and are available at citytheater.org/buy-tickets or call 207-282-0849.

