Last week, we recognized the 23rd anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. This is a sad day of remembrance, but also an important time to honor all the first responders who risked their lives that day, and those who continue to protect the lives of Mainers in our communities every day.

There are heroes among us, and they deserve our support. Support comes in many forms, ranging from emotional support and encouragement, to funding and training and Maine’s aging workforce has put immense strain on recruitment, training, and retention of all our public safety agencies.

Our volunteer fire services and Emergency Medical Services are particularly struggling with the lack of personnel able to volunteer that has a direct impact on municipalities and their full-time services. This has created a sense of competition between municipalities all across southern Maine since trained firefighters and EMTs need to work long hours for different departments to make ends meet.

While many departments across Maine may feel helpless, we are fortunate to have a collaborative project here under way. As York County decided how to spend its $40 million allocation from the American Rescue Plan, a regional recovery center to combat substance use disorder and a first responder training center came out as top priorities.

The training center will provide instruction for police, fire, emergency medical personnel, corrections and emergency management. The project is a great testament to different government and community groups working together for the good of our home.

In the Maine Legislature over the past two years, I’ve worked to create solutions at a state level to support towns, and public safety services directly. Some of our successes have been:

· Investing $31 million in Emergency Medical Services. The program should shore up the most precarious areas at immediate risk of failing and leaving their communities without access to adequate emergency medical services. (LD 526 + LD 258)

● Funding for the Length of Service Program. Lawmakers provided one-time funding for the Maine Length of Service Program in order to secure some beneﬁts for volunteer ﬁreﬁghters and other emergency medical services personnel. (LD 588)

● Improving ﬁre training facilities. Lawmakers provided one-time funding for ﬁre service training facilities, making a critical investment in the safety and preparedness of Maine’s ﬁreﬁghters and the communities they serve. (LD 1280)

● Supporting providers and ﬁrst responders. Lawmakers this year voted to increase rates for providers who conduct mental health evaluations in court cases. We also made sure physical and mental health services are available for public safety employees, who are charged with helping people on what might be the worst day of their lives. (LD 2214)

Over Labor Day, Kennebunk Fire Rescue firefighters showcased this on two separate occasions. One off duty firefighter on vacation, saved the life of a drowning woman in Cape Cod, another off-duty firefighter saved the life of a woman experiencing a cardiac event after falling off a horse in Connecticut. Both heroes in our community did not hesitate to spring into action, and are a prime example of why our first responders and emergency management personnel deserve the best from us at the State House.

I look forward to getting back to work next session, and will keep the retention and recruiting needs of firefighters and emergency personnel at the forefront of our work.. If you have any legislative proposals or concerns you would like to share with me, I am always available to listen.

Joseph Rafferty is a member of the Maine State Senate representing District 34, Berwick, Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, North Berwick and Wells. He can be reached at Joe.Rafferty@legislature.maine.gov or 207-287-1515. Sign up an email newsletter at mainesenate.org.

