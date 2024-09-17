BIDDEFORD – Christina “Tina” Ellen (Brandt) Buckley, 79 of Biddeford, died peacefully on Sept.13, 2024 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Sept. 28, 1944, at Trull Hospital in Biddeford. She was the daughter of Karl and Elsie (O’Ruck) Brandt.

As a girl, she attended Saco schools and graduated from Thornton Academy in 1962. After high school Tina worked in doctor’s offices and soon settled in with Orthopedic Associates in Biddeford, where she would spend the majority of her career as a hardworking office manager up until retirement. She adored the doctors she worked for and her coworkers as well.

In her free time, Tina loved spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed going out to eat, shopping, and catching up with old friends. In her later years, she found joy in bike riding, spending time in the woods at the Saco Land Trust where she grew up, meticulously taking care of her flowers, and even clearing out a little wooded area in her backyard. In the summers, you could find her poolside with her sisters, family, and friends. She loved the Red Sox and enjoyed watching the games and even made it to spring training in Florida with her husband, one year.

Above and beyond anything, the most important thing to Tina was her family. She loved having the whole family at her house on holidays and for summer parties. She was so proud of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Some of her favorite memories were hauling carloads of Karl’s friends around on many adventures, attending all the sports games, and having a house full of her children’s friends who she treated like they were her own. She couldn’t get enough of her beautiful grandchildren and loved babysitting them and they loved her just as much. When her great-grandchildren came along, it was the icing on the cake.

She was predeceased by her parents Karl and Elsie Brandt; husband John Buckley Jr.; infant son Patrick Buckley; grandson Andrew Quirion; a brother Max Brandt; and a niece Alicia Gaston.

She is survived by her daughter Kelly (Mark) Quirion, son Karl (Jen) Buckley; grandsons Luke (Melissa Cyr) Quirion, Jakob and Kaden Buckley; and great-grandchildren William and Tyler Cyr and Charlotte and Elsie Quirion; sisters Margaret Herbert, Molly (Ray) Ouellette, Barbie Lariviere, (Maria) Brandt; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to New England Cancer Specialists of Maine, Maine Medical Center Biddeford Campus (Formerly SMMC), and Hospice of Southern Maine.

Visiting hours are to be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral home, 365 Main St., Saco.

A funeral outside of Mass will be held Friday, Sept. 20, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral home, 365 Main St., Saco. A burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery.

