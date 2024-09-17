Scarborough’ fall teams had an interesting and largely successful first full week of action last week.

Here’s an overview:

Football

The Red Storm, who beat host Edward Little (28-7) in their opener, fell to 1-1 last Friday with a 35-25 home loss to Sanford. Quarterback Logan O’Keefe hit Kevin Collins with a 39-yard touchdown pass for a quick lead, but the Spartans answered to lead, 7-6, after one quarter. After O’Keefe connected with Logan Pearson for a 55-yard score, Sanford scored twice for a 21-13 halftime advantage. The Spartans went up 28-13 after three and after they scored another touchdown, Collins caught a 17-yard TD pass from O’Keefe and Collins scored on a 19-yard run, but it was too little, too late.

Scarborough hosts 2-0 Noble Friday night. The teams didn’t meet a year ago.

Girls’ soccer

Scarborough’s two-time reigning Class A champion girls’ soccer team was 3-0-1 at press time following a 2-1 win at South Portland last Thursday and Tuesday’s 5-0 victory at Deering. Against the Red Riots, Emmie Flaker and Paige Garlock scored the goals. In the win over the Rams, Delia Fravert led the way with three goals. Abby Roberts scored twice. The Red Storm are idle until next Tuesday when Portland pays a visit.

Boys’ soccer

On the boys’ side, Scarborough is off to a strong 4-0 start after recent victories at Marshwood (2-1), at home over Gorham (3-0) and at Thornton Academy (8-1). Denver Buchanan and Finn Coburn scored against the Hawks. In the win over the Rams, Carter Blanche, Khalil Ghosheh and Cooper Mallar all scored once. The Red Storm look to stay perfect when they go to Falmouth for a showdown Saturday. Scarborough returns home next Wednesday to face Sanford.

Field hockey

Scarborough’s field hockey team gave new coach Kyla Wigant a win her first game, 5-0, over visiting Kennebunk, then fell to 1-1 last Thursday with an 8-0 loss at reigning Class A state champion Cheverus. The Red Storm only managed one shot against the team that knocked them from last year’s playoffs. Goalie Avery Ingersoll made 17 saves.

“We did hold them off for the first quarter and much of the first half,” said Wigant. “We did play hard and we’ll capitalize on that the next time we see them. (Junior) Sabrina Ocampo was our star player for sure. She controls the ball and brings it up the field no matter what’s happening. She gets back and plays defense. She does everything.”

Scarborough hosted Biddeford in another showdown Wednesday. After going to Bonny Eagle Saturday, the Red Storm visit Noble Tuesday of next week.

“We have a strong team, especially our core of juniors,” Wigant said. “I feel good about our season.”

Volleyball

Scarborough’s volleyball team defeated visiting South Portland (3-1) and Windham (3-0) in recent action, then Tuesday fell to 3-2 with a 3-1 loss at Biddeford. Against the Tigers, the Red Storm won the first game, 26-24, then lost in succession, 11-25, 18-25, 21-25. Alison Canatsey had five kills and Olivia Ingream finished with four kills.

“I think we came out really strong and stuck to our game plan, which was serving tough and being aggressive as often as possible,” Scarborough coach Nicole Petherbridge said. “I think especially in the second and third sets, we lost our ball control a little bit, our passing and serve receive. That allows us to be aggressive offensively. We were giving them free balls and they were allowed to run their offense.”

The Red Storm hosted Deering Thursday and visit Marshwood Tuesday of next week.

Cross country

Scarborough’s boys’ cross country team beat 30 others at the Southern Maine Classic in Gorham Saturday. The Red Storm were led by Ethan Keller, who had the third-best time (15 minutes, 56.34 seconds).

Scarborough’s girls came in 18th (Freeport was first). Emma Duest came in 40th (22:07.62).

Golf

Scarborough’s golf team blanked Deering (13-0) and beat Portland (11.5-1.5) in recent action to improve to 5-0. Against the Rams, Keenan Buteau was the medalist with a nine-hole round of 36. In the win over the Bulldogs, Buteau was again the medalist with a round of 36.

Press Herald staff writer Drew Bonifant contributed to this story.

