The Agnes Gray School on Main Street in West Paris has been boarded up for the winter. Maine School Administrative District 17 closed the 130-year-old building in February immediately after Portland architectural firm LaVallee Brensinger listed numerous life safety and maintenance issues. Lisa McCann/Advertiser Democrat

WEST PARIS — Local residents traveling on Main Street/Route 219 on Friday faced a gut-punch sight: Workmen were at Agnes Gray Elementary School, boarding up the first-floor windows.

West Paris Library Director Brenda Lynn Gould posted pictures on the West Paris Community page on Facebook, and it quickly drew more than 106 comments voicing disbelief and frustration about their community school looking more vacant than ever.

Neither town officials nor at least one of the town’s two directors of Maine School Administrative District 17, Donna Marshall, had been notified ahead of time that securing and winterizing Agnes Gray would be done last week.

Town Manager Joy Downing on Monday said she she received a one-paragraph email from Superintendent Heather Manchester that said, “No doubt you have seen the windows at Agnes Gray boarded up. This is part of the winterization process. Also, we’ve had reports from West Paris residents about teenagers hanging out at the building at all hours. We are concerned about vandalism.”

Manchester said Tuesday that the school board Operations Committee gave the go-ahead to winterize the building.

Vandalism at the school, including a break-in of its outdoor education yurt, was reported in July to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

Manchester confirmed that Facilities Department is aware of at least four incidents. The outdoor yurt has been broken into twice and sprayed with graffiti. A wooden swing frame was yanked out and placed on top of the supply shed, the garden shed was found with open doors but otherwise untouched, and a picnic table was flipped upside down on a building entrance ramp. She said she was not aware whether the Sheriff’s Office had identified persons of interest.

The second school budget proposal, which was rejected by voters Aug. 6, included $39,000 to winterize the school. The majority of the cost is attributed to the amount of antifreeze needed to keep the pipes from freezing.

The same amount is proposed in the third budget, which will go to voters Oct. 8.

Winterization to the building was completed this week.

The school board, administration, Portland architectural firm LaVallee Brensinger and state Sen. Rick Bennett of Oxford and state Rep. Sawin Millett have worked to figure out the cost and funding options to make Agnes Gray safe for students and staff again.

On Aug. 27, the school board’s Operations Committee finally released an estimated cost and schedule to rehab the school. For all of the infrastructure repairs, fire safety, entrance and exit upgrades, and heating and plumbing system replacements it would take at least 18 months and at least $4 million from local taxpayers.

The steam boiler far beyond its end-of-life expectancy and air quality tests last spring revealed the presence of mold inside most of its walls. The roof is disintegrating and most of its rooms lack proper exits. Stairwells and exits are in poor shape, and conditions inside the school, which housed about 125 students, were so cramped that some staff members used closets as office space.

The Operations Committee unanimously recommended that the school board vote against spending money to repair the building.

