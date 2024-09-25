You probably know riding a bicycle or tricycle is more sustainable than driving, but did you know that cycling is more sustainable than walking? It is much more energy and time-efficient. By a lot.

Cycling is the most efficient form of human-powered movement, with 98.6% of the cyclist’s pedaling energy used to spin the wheels. Walking or jogging is only 65% efficient. Walkers or joggers waste over one-third of their energy on

non-movement functions.

And what about running? Well, it’s even more inefficient than walking. Expending the same energy (caloric burn), cycling is five times more efficient than running on flat surfaces with a still wind. Pedal power is the most sustainable way to move. Bicycles coasting along a smooth surface make cycling more energy efficient because of little resistance to motion. There is always interaction with the terrain, however, when you are walking or running. As a sustainability solution, let’s explore how to take more trips using an incredible technology — pedal-powered cycles!

Riding a two-wheeled vehicle shows the power of mind over matter. Bicycles are surprisingly stable in motion, but riding one does require mental effort and care for safety. Utility trikes (three-wheeled cycles) are stable both stationary and in motion on flat ground, great for most errands around town.

In the United States, more than half of all daily trips in 2021 were less than 3 miles, so they could be cycled in about nine to 13 minutes. Yet less than 1% of all trips were completed by cycling. Safety concerns deter many from using this most sustainable mode of moving: about 1,000 cyclists die each year in North America due to accidents, many of them involving motorized vehicles.

To put this number in perspective, though, in the United States, about one cyclist dies per 12.5 million miles cycled. If you rode your bike every single day for 3 miles, about once every 11,560 years, you could expect to be involved in a fatal accident.

Your safety mileage will vary depending on your neighborhood: wider streets and marked bike lanes (or simply allowing considerate cyclists on sidewalks) makes cycling safer. Lower speed limits also make it dramatically safer to cycle. Besides infrastructure and policy measures, there are many personal steps you can take to stay safe while riding a bike or trike:

• Cycle during the day.

• Avoid using alcohol or drugs while cycling.

• Listen to traffic and the world around you, not to headphones.

• Give yourself plenty of time to complete your errands so you aren’t rushing.

• Follow all traffic regulations, including coming to a complete stop at red lights and stop signs and looking and listening for cross traffic before proceeding.

• Wear a helmet.

• Wear sunglasses so you aren’t blinded by glare.

• Stay off controlled access highways where bicycles are not allowed.

Bikes and trikes last for decades and are easy to keep in good repair. We can estimate that the average useful life of a bicycle is at least 50 years, compared to about 20 years for a hybrid car. You can do most bike repairs yourself with a small set of tools.

Ready to cycle sustainably? Here are some ideas: If you have an old bicycle you don’t need, donate it. Or look for a bicycle someone else is donating. Buy a utility trike if balancing a bike is daunting. You can go slow and steady. Wear a backpack to carry things or pull a bicycle trailer for larger loads. You can also extend your cycling range with an e-bike–a cycle with a battery and a motor to assist when you pedal.

Happy cycling on these beautiful fall days ahead!

Fred Horch and Peggy Siegle are principals of Sustainable Practice.

