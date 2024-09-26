Bonny Eagle, Maine School Administrative District 6, has begun meeting with parents and community members for input as it develops a new strategic plan for its school system.

With the exception of Frye Island, which does not have students, it scheduled forums at district schools in Buxton, Hollis, Limington and Standish. The meetings kicked off Tuesday in Buxton Center Elementary School and the goal is to build community understanding of the plan, Superintendent Clay Gleason said.

A new strategic plan is expected to be adopted in December.

Three Buxton parents attended the first session facilitated by consultant Reed Dyer. The parents — Katie Vetro, Molly Mingione and Heather Rumery — jotted down their thoughts on sticky notes that Dyer applied to poster boards to be reviewed by a district steering committee.

In comments on district strengths, Mingione, assistant principal at Buxton Center Elementary, said sense of community; Vetro, a former district employee, cited curriculum; and Rumery, a substitute teacher, liked not implementing a pay-to-play sports program.

They cited town taxes, length of times students ride buses, overall size of the district that covers 182 square miles, and influencing taxpayers to invest more in facilities as among the challenges facing the district.

Comments on goals included scheduling open houses during the school year for parents to meet with teachers. Safety for students and staffs at schools were sticky note concerns along with the need for state funded, new schools.

Gleason said many former students, who still live in Bonny Eagle towns, don’t see the needs when they drive past their schools.

Suggestions included school officials should continue to communicate with the communities about the needs and plans for facilities improvements.

The district has applied to the Maine Department of Education for a building project with a consolidation concept costing $400 million for a new high school and locating five of six elementary schools under one roof at the present middle school in Buxton. The middle school would relocate to the adjacent current high school building in Standish.

The district, one of the state’s largest, has an enrollment of 3,313 and employs 700. Gleason is reaching out to hear comments from parents and other residents. The central office in Buxton can be reached at 929-3831.

