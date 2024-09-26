Pinecone Studio is participating in the upcoming Maine Craft Weekend with the Friends of Pinecone Studio Creative Showcase from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Salt Cod Cafe in Harpswell.
Pinecone Studio will use this event to showcase its diverse creative programs by inviting creative collaborators who represent Pinecone Studio’s programs. Visitors will have an opportunity to participate and explore the creative community that Pinecone Studio supports throughout the year. There will be live music, craft demonstrations and art by community artists as well as offerings from the studio’s community partners, including the Salt Cod Cafe and the Orr’s Island Candy Company.
“We’re excited to be a part of Maine Craft Weekend and to bring together local talent for a day of creativity and community,” Val Upham, founder and director of Pinecone Studio, said in a prepared release. “This event is a celebration of the collaborative spirit that drives our work and supports the arts in Maine.”
Maine Craft Weekend is a statewide event that invites the public to explore the studios, workshops and creative spaces of Maine’s artisans. To learn more, visit mainecraftweekend.org.
For more information about Pinecone Studio and its events, visit pineconestudio.org.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.