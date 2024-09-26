Pinecone Studio is participating in the upcoming Maine Craft Weekend with the Friends of Pinecone Studio Creative Showcase from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Salt Cod Cafe in Harpswell.

Pinecone Studio will use this event to showcase its diverse creative programs by inviting creative collaborators who represent Pinecone Studio’s programs. Visitors will have an opportunity to participate and explore the creative community that Pinecone Studio supports throughout the year. There will be live music, craft demonstrations and art by community artists as well as offerings from the studio’s community partners, including the Salt Cod Cafe and the Orr’s Island Candy Company.

“We’re excited to be a part of Maine Craft Weekend and to bring together local talent for a day of creativity and community,” Val Upham, founder and director of Pinecone Studio, said in a prepared release. “This event is a celebration of the collaborative spirit that drives our work and supports the arts in Maine.”

Maine Craft Weekend is a statewide event that invites the public to explore the studios, workshops and creative spaces of Maine’s artisans. To learn more, visit mainecraftweekend.org.

For more information about Pinecone Studio and its events, visit pineconestudio.org.

