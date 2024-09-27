POLAND, Ind. – Joseph Michael Mateyko, 61, of Poland, Ind., passed away on Tuesday evening, August 27, 2024, at Witham Hospital in Lebanon, Ind. Born August 14, 1963, in Brunswick, Maine, he was the son of the late Charles and Rachel (Gonzales) Mateyko.

﻿He was a graduate of Mt. Ararat High School. After finishing high school, Joseph honorably served his country as a soldier in the United States Army.

﻿Joseph was a work-a-holic, and the old saying, “do what you love, and you will never work another day in your life,” was probably written with him in mind. For 30 years Joseph worked as a self-employed contractor. His company, Mateyko Enterprises, earned a reputation for quality flooring work due to his dedication and his incredible eye for detail.

﻿Joseph was a devout Catholic and a 20-year member of the St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church in Westfield, Indiana. His faith helped guide every decision in his life. Joseph loved volunteering at the church and enjoyed putting his years of expertise to good use by helping with repairs and maintenance.

﻿Joseph loved the outdoors, and never passed up an opportunity (work or play) to be outside. His hobby was doing tree work. He always enjoyed pruning and manicuring trees, helping to extend their life for decades to come. Joseph passed away doing just that, working with trees, in the great outdoors. All work and no play is never good for the soul, and for Joseph, the perfect way to reset his mind and spirit was to hop on his Harley and hit the open road. Sometimes there was a plan and a destination, but more times than not, he just headed out and lived the adventure as it played out… the mark of a true Harley man. As the colder weather starts to set in, most people start complaining about what is on the way, but not Joseph. The cooler temperatures meant it was time for two more of his favorite activities: snowmobiling and New England Patriots football.

﻿There was nothing in Joseph’s life that came ahead of his family. His faith and his values are the cornerstones of a wonderful legacy that he leaves for them to continue.

﻿Joseph is survived by his two sons, Joseph Michael Mateyko, Jr. of Matthews, Va., and David James Mateyko (Lexi) of Sheridan, three daughters, Taylor Mateyko (Robert Hudson) of Cicero, Allison Gerth of Sheridan, and Madison Gerth of Sheridan; seven grandchildren, Mason Mateyko, Draven Mateyko, Kimbrinna Horsley, Kaceton Rogers, Daisy Boatwright, Leonard Catron, Logan Simmermon, and Kiernan Mateyko; brother, George Mateyko (De De), three sisters, Rachelle Tome, Dolores Mateyko, and Julianna Dullum (Mike); and his canine BFF, Chula.

﻿He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Rachel (Gonzales) Mateyko; his brother, James Mateyko; and his brother-in-law, Dennis Tome.

﻿A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at St Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 17102 Spring Mill Rd., Westfield, Ind.

﻿Immediately following the Mass, a meal will be provided in the Community Parish Room, where everyone is invited to join the family for a time of fellowship.

﻿Arrangements have been entrusted to Kercheval Funeral Home in Sheridan, Indiana.

﻿In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions may be presented to:

St. Maria Goretti

Catholic Church

