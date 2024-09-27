BATH – It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to Donna Lee (Freeman) Gurney, 77, who passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at her home. She lost her twin brother, Donald (Bucky) Freeman, seven weeks ago to a long battle with cancer.
Donna was a kind soul and will be so missed by her family and friends.
Donna was born in Bath on March 20, 1947, to Helen (Hall) and George Freeman.
She attended Bath schools and Morse High School.
Donna was predeceased by her husband, Wayne Gurney; a brother, Edward Van Buren ,Jr., her twin brother, Donald (Bucky) Freeman, Sr., a sister, Beverly Gauvin, a sister-in-law, Gladys Van Buren, and a brother-in-law, Bobby Gauvin.
Donna is survived by her son, Corey Gurney and her stepson Dan Gurney; granddaughters, Arianna, Gracie, and Kinsley. She is also survived by a brother, Richard Freeman and his wife Sandra; a sister-in-law, Vivian Freeman, and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024 at Oak Grove Cemetery, Bath.
To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com
