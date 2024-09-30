When I ran for my first term in the Legislature, I did so with the goal of making health care more affordable for Maine people. My guess is that you can agree that, for many people in our community, their insurance premiums and out-of-pocket costs for health care or prescription drugs are more expensive, making it ever more challenging to make ends meet.

That’s why I voted to expand eligibility for the Medicare Savings Program (MSP) here in Maine. The MSP is a federal and state program that helps older and disabled people on Medicare with lower incomes pay for some or all of their Medicare out-of-pocket costs. This includes deductibles, co-insurance and copays. Depending on your eligibility, this may also include paying for the Medicare Part B premium. If you pay a Part A premium or penalty, this may be covered as well. Both A and B are usually deducted from your Social Security — so the MSP puts real money back in your pocket.

The Medicare Savings Program (MSP) expansion went into effect this past July 1 and is expected to help more than 45,000 Mainers. If you have Medicare, you may qualify for the expanded program, even if you did not qualify previously, due to the higher income limits and removal of the asset test. While the amount of the benefit varies depending on your eligibility, it typically averages around $7,300 annually. I know that savings like this can make a huge difference in people’s lives.

For more information and help applying for the Medicare Savings Program, please call Consumers for Affordable Health Care (CAHC) toll-free, confidential helpline. The helpline has already assisted hundreds of Mainers in understanding the new MSP eligibility guidelines, coverage and how to apply. This is helping more older Mainers pay for their health care and prescription drug costs. If you would like more information about how the MSP can help or how to apply, please call the helpline, which operates from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1-800-965-7476.

Consumers for Affordable Health Care has developed a Medicare Savings Program flyer found on its website at mainecahc.org/consumer-assistance/need-health-coverage/medicare.html. They will also have a table at the Senior Health Expo hosted by People Plus at the Brunswick Recreation Department from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 10. CAHC staff will be providing updated information, applications and answering questions about the MSP. The Area Agency on Aging’s Spectrum Generations is another source of information for the MSP. To contact the area office, please call 620-1633 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

As your state House District 101 representative, I remain committed to the goal of more affordable, high-quality care for Maine people. I will continue to prioritize programs like the MSP to provide relief to the people who need it most. Your ability to access financial assistance programs like MSP is very important to me. If you would like to discuss the MSP or other pathways to more affordable health care, please email me at poppy.arford@legislature.maine.gov. Thank you.

Rep. Arford is serving her second term in the Maine House of Representatives. She represents House District 101, the western part of Brunswick, and is a member of the Legislature’s Joint Standing Committee on Health Coverage, Insurance and Financial Services. She is also a member of the Council of State Government (CSG) Health Policy Committee and recently graduated from the CSG Eastern Leadership Academy.

