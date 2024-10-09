Authors/Writing

Oct. 12

Roxie Zwicker author talk: “Haunted Cemeteries of New England,” 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Oct. 16

JB Harris author talk: “The Immigrant’s Wife,” 6 p.m., Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St., Gorham. baxterlibrary.org

Comedy

Oct. 11

A Night of Comedy: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. $10 per person, sold as table. 21-plus. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle

Exhibits/Galleries

Through Dec. 7

“under/current”: By Stephanie Garon, USM Art Gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham. usm.maine.edu/gallery

Film

Oct. 10

“Big Crow” (2022): 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

Oct. 11

“Longlegs” (2024): Rated R, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Oct. 15

“Thelma” (2024): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Oct. 17

“Sister Act 2” (1993): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

Oct. 18

“Holding Our Own: Embracing the End of Life”: 10 a.m., followed by discussion, Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

“A Quiet Place: Day One” (2024): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Oct. 19

“Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993): Rated PG, noon, Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Music

Oct. 10

43 Degrees North: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com

Bayou Mountain Band: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle

Oct. 11

Yellow Sun Wreckers: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $7. lennyspub.com

Oct. 11-13

American Ride: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. Sunday, Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Oct. 12

Bill’s Birthday Bash: With live music, 6 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Beatles cover band: Seth performs “Let It Be” album, 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle

Oct. 13

Sean Mencher; Hugh Bowden: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Oct. 16

Lazzlo Family Band: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Keys to the City Dueling Pianos: 7 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. $10-$20. erikschurch.com

Oct. 17

Flight 317: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Ciera MacKenzie: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle

Oct. 18

Nate Winter: 6 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Bruce Marshall: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Jimmy Macisso: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle

Oct. 19

Phil ‘n the Blanks: 4 p.m., Westbrook Common. Free. facebook.com/downtownwestbrook

Bonnie Edwards and the Practical Cats: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com

Larry Williams Band: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Oct. 20

Jay Larkin: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Adam Fox: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Theater

Oct. 11-20

“Carrie: The Musical”: 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Oct. 13, 5 p.m. Oct. 20, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. $26, $24 students and seniors. schoolhousearts.org

“Molly Sweeney”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $15. sacorivertheatre.org

