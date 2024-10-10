Community Plates

potluck, storytelling



A Community Plates Dinner is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Westbrook-Warren Church, 810 Main St.

The event is a statewide series of community potluck dinners that feature recipe and story sharing, with live storytelling performance and/or readings at the end of each supper. It is a dinner and a “show,” according to a press release. “Community members bring food and a story to share.”

The theme for the event at Westbrook-Warren Church is “The Gift of Community,” celebrating different ways of coming together to form a community.

Go to storysharingsupper-westbrook-2024.eventbrite.com to learn more about the evening and to register. The church can be reached at 854-9157.

Meet the candidates

opportunity Tuesday

The Westbrook/Gorham Chamber of Commerce is hosting a meet and greet for Westbrook municipal and legislative delegation candidates at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St.

Lighthouse Jubilee

to entertain seniors

Westbrook Seniors will meet at noon on Oct. 21 in the Spruce Rom at the Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., for a meal and entertainment.

A catered chicken parmesan meal will served and the duo Angie Gillette and Pat McClellan of Lighthouse Jubilee will sing a variety of songs, holiday selections and some “rousing Gospel,” an announcement said.

Folks from neighboring communities are welcome to attend.

Advance reservations must be made by Wednesday, Oct. 16. For more information about the meeting or to make a meal reservation, contact Sharon Darche at 415-8092.

Free activities

at the Common

The Westbrook Common has open mic night on Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m.

The band The News and Weather will perform at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. There will also be Zumba on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 10 a.m., a line dancing class at 11 a.m. and a Halloween costume bike ride at 2 p.m.

Phil ‘n the Blanks will perform live music at 4 p.m. Oct. 19.

Lions Club hosting

bottle drive Oct. 12

Westbrook Lions Club is holding a bottle drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the American Legion Post 62 on Dunn St.

The club is accepting returnable/recyclable bottles for the fundraiser.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Oct. 9, 1974, that Donald and Katherine Bachelder were making their home on Sargent Street. He worked for Noyes Tire Company and she at Union Mutual.

