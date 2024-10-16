SENATE DISTRICT 30: Gorham and part of Scarborough

STACY BRENNER

Address: 388 Broadturn Road, Scarborough, 04074

Contact info: 207-233-1178; stacybrennermainesenate@gmail.com

Relevant experience: Mom, wife, farm business owner, senior advisor for farmland access at Maine Farmland Trust. 1997: BS in agriculture, University of Arizona. 1998-2001: Single mom. 2000: BSN Nursing, University of Pennsylvania. 2001: MSN Nurse-midwifery, University of Pennsylvania. 2001-2007: Nurse-midwife, Portland, ME. 2007: Co-founded Broadturn Farm, Scarborough. Former board member of Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association; Maine Farmland Trust. 2020-Present: Maine state senator; co-chair Environment and Natural Resources Committee for two terms; co-chair PFAS Fund Advisory Committee; Senate appointee, Maine Climate Council; one term on Veteran and Legal Affairs and Health Coverage, Insurance and Financial Services committees.

Why are you running for office? I want to keep negotiating for sensible policy solutions that make a difference for everyday people and regular businesses in the district. Your trust in me over the last four years to carry our community’s concerns and represent Scarborough and Gorham in the state Senate remains a great honor.

Advertisement

What are your top three legislative priorities? I will continue to press for more action to address our housing crisis, climate change, and the high cost of living for everyone, including our seniors. And I will never stop fighting for reproductive rights. We need to revamp the way we fund school building infrastructure at the state level, recognizing we have aging school infrastructure from Caribou to Kittery. Family caregivers need our support with 24/7 reimbursement for the care they provide disabled loved ones. We need to restore the shortsighted LePage-era cuts to the cost of living adjustments for state employees, including teachers and law enforcement officers. Committing to a life of service should not create a hardship at the time of retirement, and it makes recruitment of young teachers and officers a challenge. And as a midwife and an organic farmer, the intersection of the environment and human health is of paramount importance to me.

Other comments: I am deeply committed to representing Senate District 30 by listening to constituents’ concerns. I take these stories with me when I drive to Augusta. I am effective at building relationships with my colleagues and stakeholders on various issues, always leaning in to find common ground and a path forward.

DONALD R. HAMILL

Address: 3 Bay St., Scarborough, 04074

Contact info: 207-420-1116; hamillformaine@gmail.com

Advertisement

Relevant experience: BA from Colgate University; Master of Industrial and Labor Relations from Cornell University; Scarborough Town Council 2018-present; chair of Rules and Policies; member of Ordinance Committee; liaison to Shellfish Commission and Coastal Waters and Harbor Committee. Previous: Two-time vice chair; chair appointments; Finance and Ordinance committees. Retired human resources executive and consultant. Expert in team-building, restructuring, change management, mediation.

Why are you running for office? I am motivated by a desire to serve. I missed being drafted during the Vietnam conflict by one year. I went to college, got married, raised a family and after 30 years of working decided to retire. I ran for Town Council to serve my country through civic duty.

What are your top three legislative priorities? Reduce taxes and spending. Improve schools by refocusing on the basics (reading, writing and math); reducing bureaucracy; and revising our funding formula to lessen the financial burden on communities and households. Increase affordability and access to health care.

Other comments: In order to succeed, we must improve our financial sustainability in Maine by revising our state tax formula, reducing our spending and improving our overall business climate.

Copy the Story Link