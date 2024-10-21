Levi Riggs and Frida Wright paced the Morse cross country teams to KVAC Class B cross country championships at Cony High School on Saturday.

Riggs finished as the fastest Class B boys individual runner and in seventh place overall (17:38.81). Wright was the fourth fastest girls Class B runner and placed ninth overall (22:28.93).

Each Shipbuilders team had four runners finish within the top 10. The Morse boys beat Lincoln Academy 33 points to 39 points. In the girls race, Morse topped Lincoln 39 to 68.

In Class A, the Brunswick boys took third with 84 points, while the girls were 13th with 323 points. Mt. Ararat placed 10th on the boys side with 317 points and 12th on the girls side with 298 points.

Mt. Ararat’s top finishers were Ian Britt (19th, 18:34.99) and Mia Pierce (19th, 24:10.31). Ryan McPherson (23rd, 18:47.89) was the top finisher for the Brunswick boys team. Ellie Gilman (14th, 23:16.36) was the top finisher for the Brunswick girls.

FIELD HOCKEY

BRUNSWICK 1, EDWARD LITTLE 0: Ava Wolverton scored the game’s only goal on a second-quarter corner shot during Friday’s game at Bowdoin College.

Ella Duchette saved three shots for Brunswick (3-8-2). Sophia Gerry saved four shots for Edward Little (4-8-1).

FREEPORT 5, CAPE ELIZABETH 0: Emily Groves scored twice to help keep the Falcons’ undefeated record intact at home on Friday.

Liza Flower, Lydia Porter and Megan Ritz also scored for Freeport (13-0).

Lulu Stoecklein saved 33 shots for Cape Elizabeth (2-11).

FOOTBALL

YARMOUTH 52, MORSE 48: A last-play lateral effort fell short for the Shipbuilders (1-6) on Friday night, as the Clippers (2-5) squeaked out the narrow home win on Friday in Yarmouth.

Dylan Root completed 11 of 13 passes for 154 yards and tacked on 86 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. Jackson Murray gained 74 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. Audie Plummer was Morse’s leading receiver with three catches for 118 yards and a score.

GIRLS SOCCER

FREEPORT 1, WELLS 0: Lucy Riggs scored in the 50th minute off an assist from Kessa Benner to secure a regular season finale win in Freeport on Saturday.

Nora Eames saved three shots for Freeport (9-3-2). Savannah Tardiff saved 14 shots for Wells (6-7).

MORSE 2, MEDOMAK VALLEY 1: The Shipbuilders (6-6-1) overcame an early goal to hand Medomak Valley (10-2) its second loss of the year in Bath on Friday.

Medomak Valley’s Kytana Williamson scored the first goal of the game in the third minute. Morse’s Shea Brochu equalized in the 18th minute off a pass from Mya Snyder. In the 43rd minute, Snyder assisted again, this time on a goal by Zoe Nicholson.

Hannah Keller of Morse and Chloe Fox of Medomak Valley each saved six shots.

BOYS SOCCER

MT. ARARAT 7, MT. BLUE 1: Aaron Paul scored a hat trick and Caleb Murphy added a brace for the Eagles in Topsham on Friday.

Alex Newman scored Mt. Ararat’s first goal and assisted twice. Murphy also notched two assists. Ian Curran scored the Eagles’ final goal. Mt. Blue’s Mason Kellett scored in the 76th minute.

Brady Yazwinski and Haven Paul each saved one shot for Mt. Ararat (8-4-1). Cooper Keller saved four shots for Mt. Blue.

