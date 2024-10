Authors/Writing

Oct. 26

Epistolary Poetry Workshop: Presented by poet Audrey Minutolo Le, 1 p.m., Bridgton Public Library, 1 Church St. Free, registration required. mainewriters.org

Oct. 28

Tim Caverly author talk: “So You Think You Know Maine,” 6 p.m., New Gloucester Public Library, 379 Intervale Road. newgloucesterlibrary.org

Exhibits/Galleries

Through Dec. 7

“under/current”: By Stephanie Garon, USM Art Gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham. usm.maine.edu/gallery

Advertisement

Film

Oct. 24

“The Boys in the Boat” (2023): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

Oct. 25

“Braham Stoker’s Dracula” (1992): Rated R, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Oct. 29

“Frankenstein” (1931): 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Advertisement

Oct. 31

“Strangers on a Train” (1951): 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

Nov. 1

“Death Becomes Her” (1992): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Nov. 2

“Harold and the Purple Crayon” (2024): Rated PG, noon, Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Advertisement

Music

Oct. 24

Two Minutes Out: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Oct. 25

Ray St. Cyr: 6-9 p.m., Cowbell, 90 Rock Row, Westbrook. facebook.com/cowbellrockrow

Continental Shakedown: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Pete Witham and the Cosmik Zombies: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. $5 suggested donation. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle

Advertisement

Oct. 25 & 26

13Black: 8 p.m., 21-plus costume contest Saturday, $10 without costume, Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Oct. 26

Motor Booty Affair: 6 p.m., Music on Main, 144 Main St., Bridgton. Free. musiconmainbridgton.com

The Renovators: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com

Oct. 27

Advertisement

TJ Swan: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Off The Charts: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Oct. 30

The Collins Duo: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Oct. 31

Cumberland Crossing: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Advertisement

Nov. 1

King Day and the Imperials: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $7. lennyspub.com

Bess Jacques and the Strays: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. $5 suggested donation. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle

Mad House: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Nov. 2

Travis James Humphrey: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Advertisement

Anthony Latini and Stiles: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. facebook.com/thefrogandturtle

Lexi James and Wildheart: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Nov. 3

Andi Fawcett: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Theater

Oct. 25 & 26

“Dracula”: Portland Ballet, 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St. $35. 12-plus. porttix.com

Advertisement

Oct. 26

“Portland Ballet’s Thrills and Chills”: 10 a.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St. $12-$23. porttix.com

“The Wizard of Oz” radio play listening party: 7 p.m., Lower Brooks, University of Southern Maine, 37 College Ave., Gorham. Free. 7-plus. Costumes encouraged. usm.maine.edu/theater

Oct. 27

“My Dream Role”: Student musical recital, 2 p.m., Corthell Hall, University of Southern Maine, 13 University Way, Gorham. Free. usm.maine.edu/theater

Nov. 1-3

“Songs for a New World”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Corthell Hall, University of Southern Maine, 13 University Way, Gorham. $16.75, $11.50 faculty and alumni, $6.25 students. usm.maine.edu/music