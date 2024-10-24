Halloween on

Main Street



Westbrook will host Halloween from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. Motorists are advised Main Street will be closed at Bridge Street for the trick-or-treating celebration.

The downtown event, organized by Westbrook/Gorham Community Chamber in conjunction with businesses, includes entertainment for all ages and a costume contest.

Traffic delays are expected.

Activities at

the Common

Open mic nights are held at Westbrook Common from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 24 and 31. On Wednesday, Oct. 30, there will be a free movie screening at 6 p.m. For more information, go to facebook.com/downtownwestbrook.

Advertisement

Historians to hear

about old holidays

Mark Swett will present a program about long-ago holidays in Westbrook when the historical society meets at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 at the Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

Swett is a member of the society’s board of directors. The meeting, the final one of the current year, includes a 50/50 raffle and refreshments will be served.

The society will host a children’s Christmas party on Dec. 7 with Santa.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Oct. 23, 1974, that the Rev. Harold Shepard of Monroe Avenue, was in Evansville, Indiana, several days for the annual meeting of Homeland Ministries.

Copy the Story Link