Making a move at any stage of life can be daunting, but doing so during the retirement years can be a particularly intimidating transition. Change, at any age, is not an easy process. Last year, after losing my husband, I decided to leave Cape Cod and moved to Maine into a new community called Cumberland Crossing.

I have found that being a newcomer has actually been rather exciting. As I approach the one-year anniversary of my move – and the 100th resident just moved into the community – I wanted to share some positive knowledge and feelings I’ve developed about cultivating new connections.

As we age, the world seems to get smaller, as demonstrated through our connection to others. Since this is a relatively new community, all of its residents have moved here from somewhere else. Yet I continue to get reminders of how small these world connections really are. I’ve discovered a half a dozen people who I have a link to in past chapters of my life. One neighbor was married to a woman who I went to grade school with back in Marblehead, Massachusetts. Another neighbor recognized my last name, and it turned out he used to swim at a pool owned by my late husband’s family in Milton. I’ve met a woman who went to the same summer camp as I did more than 65 years ago here in Maine. I find that these kinds of enlightenments help in establishing new friendships.

Share what you love. Everyone I meet seems to be inspired by something, whether it’s gardening, walking, kayaking, golfing, or being involved in the community. People seem to bring their passions with them. One neighbor wanted to re-create a Little Free Library, and another neighbor, who loves woodworking, hand crafted a beautiful structure to hold the books. These pastimes are just one little thing that brings us together and makes the community a friendlier place. I’m a Mahjong player and was involved in several groups back on the Cape. I sent out an email to find out if anyone wanted to play. Twelve months later, a dozen women have learned. It’s a gathering that we all look forward to every Tuesday.

People genuinely want to connect. People here go out of their way to be nice and make sure everyone feels included in activities. We make huge efforts to create opportunities to come together, with events like block parties and lobster bakes.

Several neighbors started a monthly women’s group to meet for a few hours, providing support for those who might be caring for an aging spouse or recovering from a loss. It has been especially nice to get out of the house and enjoy the company of others and connect.

For anyone considering a move, but who is worried about making a late-in-life change, I strongly encourage you to take the plunge. Making a big change turned out to be one of the best decisions I’ve ever made, and it’s because of the people who live here.

Annie Bartol is a resident of Cumberland.

