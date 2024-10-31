WHERE: Garcelon Field, Lewiston

WHEN: Saturday, 5:30 p.m.

STREAMING: Northeast Sports Network

RADIO: WCME 99.5/900 AM

ALL-TIME SERIES: Bowdoin leads 68-50-7. The Polar Bears won last year’s meeting in Brunswick, 35-20.

KEY STAT: 20, the number of CBB championships won by Bowdoin since 1965, the most in the three-school rivalry. Colby has won 16, Bates has won 13, there have been six three-way ties, and one two-team tie. Last year’s title was the Polar Bears’ first since 2010. The Polar Bears host Colby (3-4), which defeated Bates 28-26 on Oct. 5.

OUTLOOK: In last week’s 34-14 road loss to Trinity, Peter Macaulay made his first collegiate start at quarterback for Bowdoin. Head coach B.J. Hammer said there were “a lot more positives than negatives” in the freshman’s performance (13-of-33, 124 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs; 6 carries, 32 yards). The starting quarterback for this week’s rivalry game against Bates will be a game-time decision. Also to be determined is whether the Polar Bears will utilize multiple players at the position during the game, as they have done for the majority of the season.

“When you’re struggling at quarterback, you’ve got a couple things you’ve got to do,” Hammer said. “You’ve got to figure out who your guy is, you got to simplify (the offense). Sometimes when you simplify, defenses can figure that out, especially good defenses. So, it’s really having a guy that can throw the ball around, (run) our offense fully, efficiently. That’s something that we’re hoping Peter can develop into. We’re hoping Michael (Wolfendale) can develop into that, he’s only a sophomore, so that’s part of the process right now.”

Robbie Long, Bowdoin’s primary starter this season, has completed 51.2% of his passes for 742 yards, 6 TDs and 5 INTs. Long has also added four scores on the ground. Wolfendale has completed 50.8% of his passes for 292 yards, 3 TDs and 6 INTs, while running in a touchdown as well.

The Bates offense has had one of the league’s best rushing attacks (second, 168.4 ypg), a year after having the league’s worst (10th, 56.9 ypg). Sophomore running back Ryan Lynskey leads the NESCAC in carries (158), rushing yards (674) and is tied for the lead in running touchdowns (6). With Lynskey, quarterbacks Colton Bosselait (727 total yards, 10 total TDs) and Seneca Moore (161 total yards), the Bobcats implemented an option offense that has gotten the best of Wesleyan and Middlebury. Hammer says the key to limiting this style of play is to remain honest in defensive assignments and have an aggressive attack. Ryan Gleason (16 receptions, 255 yards, 3 TDs) is the top target for Bates, alongside junior wide receiver Sergio Beltran (5 rec., 72 yards, TD last week against Middlebury). Beltran was named the conference offensive player of the week, and linebacker teammate Matt Juneau (nine tackles, sack) was named the defensive player of the week.

OF NOTE: Saturday’s game will feature three players from Maine: Deering’s Mike Randall (Bowdoin), Skowhegan’s Ayden Brusa (Bates) and Oxford Hills’ Zach Louvat (Bates) … With 1.5 sacks against Trinity, Koy Price is tied for sixth in Division III with 9.0 total sacks on the season … Price also leads the NESCAC in tackles for loss (12.5) and forced fumbles (3) … Bates LB Ryan Rozich leads the conference in total tackles (60) … This is Bowdoin’s first night game since the season opener at Tufts on Sept. 14 … Bowdoin freshman linebacker Zach Taylor, who recorded five tackles and an interception last week against Trinity, also went to Marin Catholic (Calif.) with Macaulay … The Bates-Bowdoin rivalry has been played since 1889 and is the 10th-longest in D-III history.

