BATH – Marilyn V. Anderson, 92, of Dummer Street Court, passed away on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, at her residence.

She was born in Brunswick on May 4, 1932, a daughter of Herman N. and Dorothy H. (Breed) Wright Sr. She attended Bath Schools and in 1951, married Arthur Anderson. She was employed as a chamber maid at Plant Memorial Home, custodian at Bath Junior High and was an office custodian at Bath Iron Works when she retired.

She enjoyed knitting, cooking, shopping, gardening, doing puzzles and especially spending time with family, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Marilyn was predeceased by her husband, Arthur T. Anderson; one son, Arthur Anderson; and by several brothers.

She is survived by two sons, Thomas Anderson of Bath and Raymond Anderson of Bath, four daughters, Dorothy Harley and her husband William of Wisconsin, Va., Garcia and her husband Steve of California, Eva Stewart and her husband Glenn of Durham and Roberta Harley of Wisconsin; several grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; many great great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath at a later date. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

