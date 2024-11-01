TOPSHAM – With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Robert L. Baker, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend, who left us on Oct. 20, 2024, at the age of 91.

Robert was married to his beloved wife Marie for 72 wonderful years. Together they raised five children Michael Baker and his wife Vicki, Brenda Cobb and her husband Jim, Steven Baker and his wife Sue, Rhonda Hoffman and her husband Bill, Debra Harper and her husband Mark; grandchildren Troy Chadbourne, Jeb Baker, Kalee Baker, Corey Baker, Caitlyn Baker, Matthew Hoffman, Hannah Hoffman, Olivia McDonald, and Haily Harper; and five great grandchildren Treay, Isabella, Mason, Vivian, and Morgan. Bob was born and raised in Anson, Maine by his mother Louise.

He attended Skowhegan High School before proudly serving our country in the Navy for four years. After his military service Bob ran his own barber shop for many years. He later pursued a certification as a wastewater treatment plant operator.

He was a sports enthusiast helping coach his sons and grandson’s little league teams. He was a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge and American Legion. In his later years Bob and Marie enjoyed spending winters in Florida. He had a passion for life enjoying golfing, dancing, swimming, karaoke, and most of all socializing. Bob’s wife and family meant the world to him, and he cherished them deeply. He always looked forward to the next family gathering or phone call from one of his children or grandchildren. He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him.

WE LOVE YOU DAD

Robert’s Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Nov. 7, 2024, in St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 132 McKeen Street, Brunswick at 10 a.m. Immediately following Mass there will be a time to celebrate of life and cherished memories he leaves behind at St. Charles Church Hall. His interment will be in Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mount Vernon Road, Augusta

Arrangements and guidance are in the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Stetson’s Funeral Home website, http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com.

