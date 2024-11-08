BRUNSWICK – Henry Paul Gauthier, known as a loving father, pepe, great-pepe, companion, and friend, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Oct. 25, 2024, at the age of 94. A man of great strength, character, and warmth, Henry’s life spanned nearly a century and touched the hearts of many.

Born in Lewiston on Sept. 26, 1930, to mother, Jeanne Laverne Gauthier and father, Leopold Laberge. Henry was the oldest of six children including his siblings Clarisse, Paul, Lorette, Laurent and Anita.

He was predeceased by his parents Leopold and Jeanne; his beloved wife, Jaqueline Gauthier (Dube); and his children, Dennis and Suzanne “Suzy”.

He is survived by his son, Michael Gauthier and his wife Elizabeth; his three granddaughters, Samantha Moore, Bobbi-Lee Gauthier, and Chauntyl Gauthier; his five great-grandchildren; and his devoted companion of 20 years, Cecile Daniels and her son Mark. He will also be fondly remembered by his extended family, including nieces Linda Dube and Denise Bellavance as well nephews Marc, David and Dana Dube, as well as many other relatives and friends.

Henry grew up in a French-Canadian-American home where French was spoken. He attended school until the 8th grade, when he began working in the textile mills to help support his family during the difficult years following the Great Depression. He was also a talented boxer in his youth, fighting in the evenings to earn extra money for his family.

At 18, Henry enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War as a cook. Upon returning home, he became a skilled carpenter and mason, building homes in Brunswick before joining the Millwright Union Local 1121, where he worked until retiring at 63.

In 1954, Henry married the love of his life, Jaqueline C. Dube. Their 52 years of marriage were filled with joy, love, and laughter until Jaqueline’s passing in 2006. He loved to dance, and Jaqueline and Henry would go weekly to the Brunswick Elks, showing off their great ballroom dance talents. Together, they raised three children, Dennis, Michael, and Suzanne “Suzy” Gauthier.

Henry will be remembered for his care taking abilities, generosity, his strong work ethic, and his occasional endearing stubbornness. Even after retiring, he remained active, often spending time with friends at the Brunswick Elks Club, taking trips to the ocean with Cecile, or placing his regular bets at the Winners Circle. His home was always open and you could find him busy in the kitchen cooking or working on home projects, and even in his later years, he could be found shoveling snow or tending to his lawn well into his 90s.

A celebration of Henry’s life will take place with a viewing at Desmond’s Funeral Home in Brunswick on Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at St. John’s Baptist Church in Brunswick on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m., followed by a celebration of life at the Brunswick Elks Club.

Henry’s family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all who have supported them during this time of loss. His legacy of love, resilience, and dedication will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

