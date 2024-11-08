NAPLES, Fla. – Angel M. Nurse, 56, of Naples, Fla. died on Oct. 28, 2024.

Angel was born on Aug. 2, 1968 in Brunswick. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Pauline Brillant.

Angel is survived by her husband of 35 years, Steve Nurse, of Naples, Fla.; and loving son, Aaron Nurse, of Fort Myers, Fla. The best caregivers ever. She is survived by her brothers Dale of Florida and Mark of Maine; nieces; great-nieces, and great-nephews whom she loved and adored.

She was predeceased by her brother, Glenn, of Florida.

Angel worked for several years as a paralegal and later entered the finance profession. She worked with a wonderful group of colleagues at Moran Wealth Management in Naples, Fla. for nearly 15 years.

Through an annual colonoscopy, Angel was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in October of 2019. With the care and expertise of the oncologists at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Fla., they were able to provide ongoing treatments to provide her with five more years. She took advantage of this time by traveling with family and friends.

Some favorite pastimes were reading, she could be found under an umbrella at the beach or under the shade of a tree as well as kayaking, paddle boarding, biking, lunch, shopping, and concerts with friends. Favorite artist, Chris Cornell. She loved hockey and for years, enjoyed their season tickets to the Florida Panthers attending with family and friends.

Per Angel’s request, no funeral services will be held. Nothing would make her happier than to know you took time in your busy day to pause and reminisce about time spent together. Support of family, friends, lots of deep breaths, strength, courage and laughter got her through. Thank you for all of the good times spent together.

Please get your annual screenings done.

If you are charity minded, like Angel, consider a donation to:

Moffitt Cancer Center, https://www.moffitt.org/give or

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/donate/

