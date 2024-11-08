NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Timothy “Tim” Horne Burnham, a devoted son, brother, husband, father, and “Pops,” passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, leaving a legacy of kindness, integrity, and love for family and service. Tim’s presence touched the lives of family, friends, and community members alike, and his memory will be cherished by all who knew him.

Tim is survived by his beloved wife and lifelong best friend, Karla; his two sons, Parker and Grady, along with Grady’s wife, Micaela; and his treasured granddaughters, Harper (2) and Nora (5-months). He is also survived by his parents, Charlie and Carla Burnham of Bath; his brothers Matthew “Matt” (and his wife, Carolyn) of Holden, Mass., and Andrew (and his wife, Christy) of Spring Hill, Tenn., as well as many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and in-laws. He was cherished by all who knew him and will be remembered for his gentle spirit, servant’s heart, and unwavering dedication to those he loved.

Born and raised in Bath, Tim’s early life was defined by a love for family, sports, and service. A standout student-athlete at Morse High School, Tim excelled as a Class A baseball player and was celebrated for his natural leadership and dedication. These qualities led him to be selected to attend the United States Military Academy at West Point, where he continued to inspire his classmates with his commitment to Duty, Honor, and Country.

After graduating, Tim served as an officer in the U.S. Army, where he demonstrated a hands-on approach to service that shaped his life. His commitment to helping others extended well beyond his military career; he was an active volunteer, giving time and energy to veterans and their families, and always willing to respond personally in times and places of need. His quiet humility and steadfast dedication left a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Tim’s deep faith was his guiding light, leading him to be a steady source of comfort, wisdom, and reliability for everyone around him. Whether in his role as a volunteer, mentor, or friend, Tim’s kindness and compassion made him a safe, trustworthy listening ear for those in need. He stood as a rock of reliability and grace, a true testament to the strength of humility and love.

Above all, Tim was a family man who cherished his role as a loving husband, a proud father, and an adoring “Pops” to his granddaughters, who were the light of his life. His family was his heart, and his legacy of love and devotion will live on through them.

A celebration of Tim’s life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Maine Maritime Museum in Bath, where family and friends will gather to honor his memory, share stories, and reflect on the joy he brought into their lives.

Tim Burnham’s life was one of love, service, and faith. He will be profoundly missed, but his family finds peace in knowing he is now reunited with loved ones, forever in the arms of his Savior.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tim’s name to

Restore Haiti or the

Morse High School Scholarship Fund,

P.O. Box 1030,

Bath, ME 04530,

allowing his spirit of generosity and compassion to continue uplifting others.

