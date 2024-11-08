BRUNSWICK – Michel “Mike”, “Michael”, “Uncle Mike” Dube, 81, passed away peacefully on Oct. 23, 2024, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Mike was born on New Years Day in Brunswick, to Leo and Lucille (Masse) Dube. Mike enjoyed his youth, spending much of his time outdoors, developing an avid love of gardening and a remarkable ease with his many pets. As an adult, Mike would eventually work for “Lionel”, L.L.Bean and Eastland Shoe as a Shoemaker.

Mike had a penchant for cooking. He would spend countless hours in his family kitchen mastering the recipes and their secrets from his mother and Aunt Betty. His love for these recipes would never leave Mike, as he prepared Corton and Pork Pie for the holidays every year, without fail.

He was predeceased by his parents Leo Dube and Lucille (Masse) Dube; his brothers Marcel “Mac” Dube and his wife Pat (Doetsch) Dube, and Serge Dube and his wife Vonnie, and his sister, Natalie (Dube) Ketter and her husband Leo.

He is survived by his sister Pierrette “Pete” (Dube) Renaud, of Topsham.

As years went on, Mike would find his home in North Haven, Conn. at first joining his sister Natalie’s family, then eventually finding Bella Vista, in New Haven, Conn. to be his home for the remaining 24 years. He found community at each juncture. He would become “Uncle Mike” to all of his Connecticut nieces’ and nephew’s friends. Mike’s nieces and nephews, both here and long passed: Pat, Deb, Ronnie and Marcella; Marc and Eric; Clay, Stephanie, Christina and Jennifer; Rob, David and Jason; and all of his grandnieces and nephews were always in his heart and on his mind. Those who knew him will attest that he NEVER forgot a birthday or an anniversary.

Mike was loved by many, and Uncle Mike was loved by a multitude more. He is lovingly remembered and will be missed by all of those who were lucky enough to have known him.

As it was a cause dear to him, memorial contributions can be made to

St. Jude Children’s

Research Hospital

501 St. Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38105

or at http://www.stjude.org/donate

