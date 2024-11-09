BATH — Gavin Grover forgot his cleats at his house Saturday morning. The senior forward still found a way to give Richmond the Class D championship winning goal.
With 24.5 seconds left, teammate Ben Fournier was flipped upside down by Fort Fairfield goalkeeper Brett Senal. Grover followed the shot, gathering the ball off the crossbar and tapped it in to give the Richmond the 3-2 win.
Fournier scored goals in the 50th and 58th minute to give the top-seeded Bobcats (16-1) a second-half cushion, but the third-seeded Tigers (14-3-1) kept battling and Cayden Ala sent two strikes into the net during the 67th and 71st minutes to tie the game.
This is the Bobcats’ sixth Class D title in program history, and second under head coach Peter Gardner.
This story will be updated.
