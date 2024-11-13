Retired Coast Guard Chief Michael Thomas of American Legion Post 62 leads a troop of Scouts, Brownies, and adult leaders during a Veterans Day exercise Monday in Westbrook. Robert Lowell / American Journal
A large turnout attends Veterans Day ceremonies in Westbrook. Robert Lowell / American Journal
Westbrook American Legion post commanders salute Monday after placing wreaths on a veterans monument in Woodlawn Cemetery. The commanders are, on left, Kenneth Santamore of Memorial Post 197 and Dennis Marrotte, Stephen W. Manchester Post 62. Saluting In the background is retired Coast Guard Chief Michael Thomas of Post 62. Robert Lowell / American Journal