Westbrook City Clerk Angela Holmes Wednesday announced an election recount that City Councilor Gary Rairdon, an incumbent, requested, is set for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, in the the large conference room in the Public Safety building, 570 Main St.

Amy Faulkingham narrowly defeated Rairdon by 15 votes, 897-882, with 289 blank ballots in the race for a three-year term on the City Council.