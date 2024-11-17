PORTLAND – Eugene “Gene” Carl Fetteroll, Jr. died unexpectedly on Nov. 11, 2024.

Gene was born in Hartford, Conn. on March 8, 1935, the only son of Eugene C. Fetteroll, Sr., and Gladys M. Fetteroll. He graduated from Newington, Conn. High School in 1953, the University of Connecticut with a B.A. in Economics in 1957, and Suffolk University with an MEd in 1973.

He was employed by the Boston Gas Co., Eastern Gas and Fuel Associates, and the Associated Industries of Mass. In 1989, he started Fetteroll Associates and remained self-employed until his retirement in 2012.

He collected powder flasks and loved to travel with Barbara. While he had no Irish roots, he and Barbara made 16 wonderful trips to Ireland. Over his career he worked as a United Way volunteer and was an active member of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception and St. Peter Parish in Portland.

Gene was married in June 1957 to Barbara Ann Meeker, a graduate of St. Joseph College in 1955 with a B.S. in Nursing. Barbara later earned her M.S. in Nursing Administration from Boston University in 1983. Barbara, who passed away in 2019, and Gene had four children, Carl Fetteroll and his wife, Joyce of Westfield, Mass., Doug Fetteroll and his wife, Karen, of Murrieta, Calif., Steve Fetteroll and his wife Cindy of Killingworth, Conn., and Gary Fetteroll of Tampa, Fla. They were blessed with nine grandchildren.

Upon moving to Maine, Gene and Barbara became very involved with Maine Maritime Academy in Castine, and have provided scholarship assistance to many deserving students.

Visiting hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday Nov. 18 at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave. in Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday Nov. 19 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 72 Federal St. in Portland. The burial will be private.

Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to:

The Fetteroll Scholarship Fund at Maine Maritime Academy

1 Pleasant St.

Castine, ME 04420

Tel. 207-326-2115

Email: Advancement@mma.edu

https://mainemaritime.edu/giving/

