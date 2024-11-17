Rowe Jr., Howard Arthur 84, of Portland, Nov. 10. Visit 4-6 p.m., Dec. 13, A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, Portland. Mass 11 a.m., Dec. 14, St. Pius X Catholic Church.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Rowe Jr., Howard Arthur 84, of Portland, Nov. 10. Visit 4-6 p.m., Dec. 13, A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, Portland. Mass 11 ...
Rowe Jr., Howard Arthur 84, of Portland, Nov. 10. Visit 4-6 p.m., Dec. 13, A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, Portland. Mass 11 a.m., Dec. 14, St. Pius X Catholic Church.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.