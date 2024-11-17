For years, our political discourse has been flooded with divisive language. “We lost; You won. You won; We lost.” Her supporters are “woke,” His supporters are “garbage” or “deplorables.” He is a “racist” and “fascist.” She wants to “defund the police.” This cycle of attacking each leader’s supporters only pushes us backward.

It is time to strive for objectivity and growth. Instead of condemning neighbors for their votes, let us reframe our discussions into a genuine exchange about the tools people seek in a leader and how they reach their conclusions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR J.R. Fallon is an officer in the United States Air Force Reserve and practices law in Kennebunk, where he lives.

I recently listened to the song “We Just Disagree” by Dave Mason, where he sings, “There ain’t no good guy, there ain’t no bad guy.” This line struck a chord when I recalled arriving home on Election Night and being greeted by my 4-year-old daughter, who said, “Trump is a bad guy.” My wife and I do not discuss politics around our young children; she picked up this narrative elsewhere.

Many may argue that “bad people” elected a “bad guy.” But as the dust settles, can we reach a point where people recognize that those who voted differently are not inherently “bad”? The popular vote will show that many Americans approve of the outcome, yet a substantial number remain deeply disappointed. Do we really believe that most of President Trump’s supporters – our family, friends, neighbors – endorse everything he has said or done?

To remain strong as a nation, we must unite. We must acknowledge that many who voted for President Trump do so not out of blind allegiance but because they value his policies or admire his resilience. Similarly, supporters of Vice President Harris may prioritize qualities like character and public service, even if they do not agree with every policy.

Here is a baseball analogy that might help. Yes, I know, a presidential election is not baseball. But in times of deep division, any analogy that fosters understanding is worth exploring. In baseball, a “five-tool player” is a ballplayer who excels in every major skill: arm strength, batting average, power, speed and defense. Pure five-tool players are rare, like Shohei Ohtani or Mookie Betts (the Red Sox should never have traded him).

The same is true in politics. No pure five-tool leader exists – someone who excels in every category for every voter. Even Hall of Famers like Lincoln, JFK, Teddy and FDR were not five-tool leaders.

Each of us has “tools” we prioritize in a leader, and for many voters, these may include character, policy, presence, service and communication. If you seek to understand this election, consider asking your neighbor what they value most in a leader and why. Then share your own priorities. These healthy conversations may reveal the futility of political generalizations, as I am sure there were police officers who voted for Vice President Harris, and we know that many women and minorities voted for President Trump.

During the political offseason, both parties will have opportunities to strengthen their toolboxes. Democrats might focus on clearer messaging around policy and a stronger appeal to working-class voters. Republicans, especially given President Trump’s polarizing impact, might consider how to broaden their appeal by taking moderate social positions and focusing on candidate character.

Both parties face new challenges in 2028, and our democracy depends on their commitment to improvement. Go ahead, create your five-tool model and perhaps start ranking some future candidates. But more importantly, have hard conversations with those around you. Let us embrace our differences without casting each other as villains. Objectivity can be cleansing – especially now.

