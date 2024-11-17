WATERVILLE — The city will kick off the holiday season in less than two weeks with its annual Parade of Lights, opening of Kringleville and many other holiday-related activities.

The Children’s Discovery Museum teamed up with the city to present kickoff events Nov. 30, two days after Thanksgiving.

“We are so thankful for the ever-growing committee of folks stepping up to help make the holiday season so magical for families,” Amarinda Keys, the museum’s executive director, said Nov. 11. “I absolutely love being a part of these events. I’m proud to help bring joy and wonder to central Maine.”

The 6 p.m. parade and related activities typically draw thousands of visitors to downtown. The floats assemble on College Avenue, proceed south on Main Street and stop at Castonguay Square next to City Hall, where a giant evergreen is lit up and Santa Claus arrives at Kringleville, his mini-North Pole village and cabin.

Floats this year are expected to include a fully-decorated, 48-foot-long flatbed truck hosted by Ware-Butler; Christmas pirates at the Island of Misfit Toys, presented by Maine Homeschool Athletic Association; and a construction scene to include elves, created by Reardon Brothers Construction.

Children may visit Kringleville from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21 and 22. Each child who visits will receive a free story book, courtesy of Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce, Marden’s Surplus & Salvage and Sappi.

The Light Up The Town Decorating Contest is another holiday season activity, open to residents and businesses in Waterville and the neighboring communities of Winslow, Benton, Fairfield, Oakland, Sidney and Vassalboro. They are asked to decorate their properties with as many lights as possible, and those who register will be included on a city-wide map people may use as a guide to visit the locations.

Also as part of activities, children may write letters to Santa Claus and drop them in the mailbox outside his cabin at Kringleville or mail them through the U.S. Post Office in Waterville. Children will receive letters back from Santa as long as their addresses are included in the letters. The Children’s Discovery Museum keeps all information confidential, according to Keys.

Volunteers at Kringleville will work to help keep wait times to see Santa fun, with activities for children including snowflake ornament making with Kennebec Valley Community Action Program; popcorn and hot cocoa provided by Waterville Creates; Christmas crafts and cocoa with Waterville Senior High School’s National Honor Society; and Big E entertainment DJ, with karaoke.

Matt Skehan, the city’s director of parks and recreation, as well as public works, is coordinating the setting up of the evergreen tree in Castonguay Square, and SkyBox Lighting will install lights on it.

Keys noted that the nonprofit Children’s Discovery Museum at 7 Eustis Parkway is open to the public and exhibits were developed by the museum team and designer Rusty Lamar of Field Magnet Design LLC. Four zones are offered in the large exhibit hall for hands-on learning through play. More exhibits are being added, and the new pizza oven will be installed in December, according to Keys. Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Children may play at the museum for the day or purchase memberships for unlimited play all year long.

Those wanting more information about holiday activities or the museum may visit its Facebook page and website, kringleville.org

Major sponsors for holiday events are Central Maine Motors Auto Group, Skybox Lighting and Selah Tea.

Keys said the museum has loved partnering with Winslow on the parade in past years, but due to ongoing Ticonic Bridge construction over the Kennebec River between the two communities, officials decided it would be safer to keep it on one side of the river. Winslow still plans to spread holiday cheer by lighting up the gazebo near the town office, according to Keys.

