Winter is coming, but ice cream doesn’t have to leave.
I am no fair-weather fan of a cold treat. Sure, I love a soft serve swirl in a cone on a hot day in July. Who doesn’t? But I do not abandon the freezer section just because the temperatures outside are freezing, too. The real ones never would.
So I ignored the chill in the air on a recent Wednesday afternoon and strolled into Le’Cha on Stevens Avenue. The bubble tea and ice cream shop opened in 2023, but I had not yet visited, an oversight on my part. I recently moved into the neighborhood, and the cheery sign has been calling to me as I explore the area. I decided a crisp fall day was just right for my first visit.
The menu of Thai-inspired drinks and treats offered many options to sate my sweet tooth. I eyed the tubs of Gifford’s hard serve, but my heart really belongs to soft serve. I was excited to see a flavor I had never tried on the menu: ube. The purple yam is common in Southeast Asian cuisine, especially in Filipino food. The cup of soft serve I received was the prettiest color I’ve ever seen on ice cream – a lovely pale lavender.
I settled into one of the cute tables by the window to enjoy my treat. I immediately loved it. The flavor was sweet – but not too sweet. It was mild, with notes of vanilla and something like pistachio. I didn’t get any toppings because I wanted to savor my first experience with a new-to-me ingredient, but the menu offers some crunchy options and sauces I might add next time. (Most likely Fruity Pebbles for an even more colorful dessert.)
The small cup was a generous swirl, but I found myself wishing I had ordered a larger one simply because it was so tasty. Thankfully, I have all winter ahead of me for a return visit.
Ube soft serve, $3.75 for a small cup, Le’Cha, 502 Stevens Ave., Portland. lechacafe.square.site
