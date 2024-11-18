The Bowdoin women’s basketball won its season opener against Skidmore, 74-44, on Saturday. Bowdoin’s Sydney Jones led all scorers with 22 points, to go along with five rebounds and five steals. Abbie Quinn scored eight points and secured five rebounds. Melissa Leone led the Polar Bears with six rebounds.

Skidmore (1-1) held a five-point lead early in the first quarter, but fifth-ranked Bowdoin (1-0) scored 28 points off of turnovers and shot 16 of 21 from the free throw line. The Thoroughbreds were 1 of 8. Emmy Plage led Skidmore with 11 points and five rebounds.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

The Polar Bears won both their road games after Friday’s 75-58 win over Curry College and a 71-53 win over Regis the following day. Bowdoin’s wire-to-wire win over the Colonels was spearheaded by a 26-6 run to start the game and a 19-0 run in the second half. Liam McBride scored a game-high 15 points, including four 3-pointers. Afamdi Achufusi led the team with seven rebounds. Jaden Hill led Bowdoin in assists with seven.

Ray Cuevas scored a team-high 19 points in a win over the Pride. Kevin Reeves led Bowdoin in rebounds and blocks, with eight and three. Regis’ Russell Rau led all scorers with 24.

MEN’S SOCCER

Advertisement

After beating Hardin-Simmons 3-0 in Friday’s opening round of the DIII NCAA Tournament, the Polar Bears were eliminated on Saturday by unbeaten Trinity (Texas), 3-0. Tyler Huck, Arthus Dos Santos and Kamar Burris-Khan each scored for Bowdoin in the tournament win, but it only attempted one shot in the loss. Goalkeeper Alex Ainsworth made seven saves across the two games. Bowdoin finished the season at 8-6-5.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

The Polar Bears swept Wesleyan at home, 4-2 and 2-1, to start the season undefeated. Sally Solotaroff-Webber saved 29 shots on Friday, and Sarah Peterson saved 39 shots in Saturday’s victory. Anyi Sun scored two goals in the first game of the series, as Ava Imposimato and Meghan Britt also scored. Jackie Miller and Elizabeth Kent both scored in the second game.

MEN’S HOCKEY

After a 5-0 defeat at Middlebury in Friday’s season opener, Bowdoin rallied for a 2-1 overtime victory at Williams on Saturday. Jacob Osborne made 22 saves for the Polar Bears against the Panthers, while AJ DiChiara recorded 31 saves against the Ephs. Luke Wheeler scored both goals on Saturday, off an assist from Gabe Shipper in the second period and on a shorthanded backhand with 1:42 remaining in overtime.

Copy the Story Link