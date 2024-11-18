Leaders of Christmas Prelude will celebrate the 43rd anniversary of the 11-day event (Dec. 5-15) and will welcome the community and visitors alike. With Prelude’s ongoing growth, the Kennebunkport Business Association, an all-volunteer organization, is working to enhance the experience for everyone attending.

“Each Prelude event is carefully crafted by dedicated volunteers who meet throughout the year to ensure a magical experience for the thousands who join us,” said Ashley Padget, president of the KBA and general manager of Alisson’s, in a news release. “Our team is committed to celebrating this festive season with the same heart and dedication.”

With the event’s growing popularity, Padget acknowledged some challenges unique to the town’s intimate setting.

“We’ve experienced remarkable growth, and we’re taking steps to ensure the best experience for all,” she said in an email, noting the association’s close collaboration with officials in Kennebunk and Kennebunkport.

To make Prelude even more enjoyable and accessible, according to organizers, plans include preregistration for popular events, like the Hat Parade, and additional viewing options for some of the most beloved activities.

“We’re committed to making Prelude as safe, welcoming, and festive as possible for future generations,” said Tina Gordon, Prelude director and general manager of the Nonantum Resort.

This year’s Prelude will offer a full lineup of cherished traditions, including four tree lightings, caroling at the Franciscan Monastery, a street festival, and more.

Padget shared a few ways visitors can help make this year’s Prelude a success:

1. Follow parking guidelines and take advantage of alternate lots and shuttles.

2. Consider attending during the second weekend, which is traditionally quieter.

3. Check out the Midweek Magic offerings for a more relaxed experience.

4. Contribute to the spirit of Prelude with a Venmo donation to @christmasprelude!

For more information on Christmas Prelude, visit ChristmasPrelude.com.

