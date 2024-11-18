To address the growing challenge of finding workers, particularly in hospitality, health care, long-term care and the building trades, businesses must adopt innovative models to attract and retain talent.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Laura Fortman is the commissioner of the Maine Department of Labor.

One such model is registered apprenticeship, which offers a powerful solution to building the workforce Maine needs.

Registered apprenticeships create a direct pathway for workers to gain hands-on paid experience, develop specialized skills in real-world environments and earn a nationally recognized credential. By adopting the registered apprenticeship model, companies not only address immediate labor challenges but also position themselves as leaders in workforce development, creating a skilled, committed workforce that will help sustain business growth and stability for years to come.

Rather than relying only on traditional recruitment methods, apprenticeships allow businesses to invest in their future workforce by fostering mentorship, improving retention rates and cultivating a talent pool that is prepared to meet the demands of evolving industries. With many businesses already feeling the pinch of a tight labor market, now is the time to embrace a forward-thinking approach.

An apprenticeship is an alternative way to recruit for many different positions. It combines paid on-the-job training with an “earn while you learn” component – employees are receiving education as well as filling the labor gaps. While apprenticeships have historically seen success in the trades – and continue to – we are working with businesses in many other diverse sectors, such as health care, IT and education, to create new programs.

There are numerous advantages to embracing apprenticeships. They offer young adults who may not be interested in pursuing full-time education after high school a structured pathway into the workforce and high wage, in-demand careers. Apprenticeships can also benefit individuals seeking to transition into new careers. This model has proven to be effective for both employers and employees. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, 90% of apprentices who complete their program are still working with their employer a year after graduating. Meanwhile, those apprentice graduates earn $300,000-plus more over their lifetimes than peers who don’t complete a program.

Apprenticeships can also foster a more diverse workforce by providing opportunities for communities that are underrepresented in certain occupations. We have collaborated with local businesses to create programs to attract new and different apprentices in sectors including aquaculture, renewable energy and finance.

Gov. Mills signed an executive order in May to increase employment of women working in construction through a series of actions, including networking, training, and grant opportunities. Apprenticeships are a key partner in this initiative. This summer, the AFL-CIO ran their first pre-apprenticeship specifically for women/nonbinary individuals at IBEW 1253 in Newport. This included several days of welding, cutting and burning training.

There is more work to be done to connect workers with in-demand occupations, and employers with a skilled workforce – but we continue to develop new ideas and programs to encourage these partnerships.

This month, we are holding our Inaugural Maine Apprenticeship Summit. The summit is a new way to reach potential sponsors to learn more about the Maine Apprenticeship Program, as well as encourage current sponsors to evaluate and reshape their programs. The summit sold out less than two weeks after being announced – proof that there is major interest from employers in learning more about the opportunities available to them.

Apprenticeships are crucial to our workforce’s future. When employees are passionate about what they’re doing and feel respected and compensated for their work, they’re more likely to stay in their jobs, in their careers and in the state. If you are wondering if registered apprenticeship may be a good fit for you or your business, please visit apprenticeship.maine.gov.

