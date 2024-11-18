Thursday, Nov. 21

Children’s Library Programs, 10:30 a.m., Dyer Library/Saco Museum, 371 Main St., Saco. FMI, call 207-283-3861.

Thursday Coffee Hour – 55+, 10 to 11 a.m., McArthur Public Library, 270 Main St., Biddeford. Light refreshments will be served. 55+ Free. FMI, email jsanderson@mcarthurlibrary.org.

Nevermore: Edgar Allan Poe(ms), 7 p.m., Biddeford High School Tigers, 20 Maplewood Ave., Biddeford, in the BHS Little Theater.

Friday, Nov. 22

Hand Stamped Necklaces, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Moon Lady Plants, Biddeford.

Nevermore: Edgar Allan Poe(ms), see Nov. 21.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Holly-Day Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church of Saco & Biddeford, 60 School St., Saco. Fine crafts by local artisans; Old Country Store & Granny’s Attic; books; soups, hot dogs and more to eat in or take out; sweets and baked goods; plants and jewelry Free. FMI, call 207-282-0062.

Nevermore: Edgar Allan Poe(ms), see Nov. 21.

Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., First Parish Congregational Church, 12 Beach St., Saco. Sign up to donate blood at redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS. FMI, email scott.cousineau@firstparishsaco.org.

Thursday, Nov. 28

Children’s Library Programs, 10:30 a.m., see Nov. 21.

Thursday Coffee Hour – 55+, see Nov. 21.

Friday, Nov. 29

Children’s Library Programs, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., see Nov. 21.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Children’s Library Programs, 10:30 a.m., see Nov. 21.

