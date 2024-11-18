Cordell Jones, Portland: Ran for 146 yards and two scores on 12 carries and caught two passes for 61 yards and a touchdown in A North final victory over Bangor.

Moose Keys, Kennebunk: Part of the defending Class B champions’ four-back rotation, Keys gained 138 yards on eight carries, scored two touchdowns and busted a 67-yard run to set up another score in B South final win against Deering.

Ben McCarron, Greely: Intercepted three passes, two of which he returned 84 and 45 yards for touchdowns, and had a TD catch to help the Rangers claim the eight-man Large School state title with a win over Mt. Ararat.

Andrew Padgett, Greely: One of the Rangers’ two quarterbacks threw three touchdown passes while completing 6 of 8 for 72 yards, and he ran for a pair of scores in eight-man Large School state final win over Mt. Ararat.

Brady Plante, Old Orchard Beach: Senior capped his career completing 17 of 25 passes for 415 yards and four touchdowns in eight-man Small School state final victory. Also ran for a touchdown and on defense had an interception and a tackle for loss.

Eli Potter, Wells: Gained 135 of his 214 yards rushing in the second half and ran for all three of his touchdowns in the fourth quarter as the Warriors won another D South title by defeating Winthrop.

Riley Provencher, Old Orchard Beach: Hauled in eight catches for 240 yards and three TDs, returned the second half kickoff 75 yards for a score and intercepted a pass in the Seagulls’ state championship win against Stearns/Schenck.

Jamier Rose, Noble: Finished his career with another standout performance, completing 11 of 14 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 130 yards and two long TD runs on 14 carries, in the Knights’ A South title game loss to Thornton.

Marco Sunderland, Thornton: Paced the Golden Trojans’ potent offense with 13 carries for 116 yards and three touchdowns in A South final win over Noble.

Tres Walker, Falmouth: Led the Navigators to the Class B championship game by completing 11 of 16 passes for 144 yards and three touchdowns in B North championship victory over Lawrence.

