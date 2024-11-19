If you’re not a member of a Martin’s Point Generations Advantage plan yet, the good news is that you can be soon. During Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period you can join over 73,000 New Hampshire and Maine seniors who are already enjoying the quality and savings provided by these highly rated plans. But don’t miss your yearly chance to join—the deadline to enroll during the Annual Enrollment Period is right around the corner.

Sorting through all the information coming your way during this busy Medicare season can feel overwhelming. Here are some key things to consider when choosing a plan:

Comprehensive Coverage: Want an all-in-one plan? Our Medicare Advantage plans cover all the services in Original Medicare Parts A (hospital stays) and B (doctor visits) plus Part D (prescription drugs), and even more. All our plans cover emergency and urgent care worldwide.

Extra Benefits That Go Beyond: Looking for dental, eyewear, hearing aids, over-the-counter items, wellness items and services and more? Original Medicare doesn’t cover these, but Generations Advantage plans do and can save you thousands on these needed items.

Provider Choice: Your doctors probably already participate in our wide network of over 15,000 providers that include all major health care systems in New Hampshire and Maine. And most of our plans also offer out-of-network flexibility.

Local Service: As New Englanders ourselves, we deliver the kind, respectful and caring service that you expect and deserve.

Quality: Medicare’s annual Star Ratings assess the quality of Medicare Advantage plans. Martin’s Point offers plans with high quality ratings, year after year.

Affordability: When considering overall costs, factor in premiums, deductibles, copays, coinsurance and annual out-of-pocket caps. Our Medicare Advantage plans feature $0/low monthly plan premiums and copays/coinsurance, no medical or hospital deductibles and low yearly limits on member costs.

Commitment: As a local, not-for-profit health care organization, our priority is to improve the health of the communities we serve. It’s this commitment to our family members, neighbors and friends—the people who live and work beside us in New Hampshire and Maine—that makes the difference.

We invite you to discover how a Generations Advantage plan could be the best choice for your health and your budget. Learn more at martinspoint.org/Shop-Medicare-Plans or enroll today. We’re right here, waiting to lend a hand.

Already a satisfied member? Please spread the word and refer a friend. We appreciate the privilege of serving you (and more of our neighbors) in the years ahead.

DISCLAIMER: Savings vary by plan, county, and benefit usage. You must continue to pay your Medicare Part B premiums. Out-of-network/non-contracted providers are under no obligation to treat Generations Advantage plan members, except in emergency situations. Please call our Member Service number or see your Evidence of Coverage for more information, including the cost-sharing that applies to out-of-network services. Generations Advantage 2025 Overall Ratings: 4 out of 5 Stars for HMO Contract H5591. Visit www.Medicare.gov for more information. Martin’s Point Generations Advantage is a health plan with a Medicare contract offering HMO, HMO-POS, and Local PPO products. Enrollment in a Martin’s Point Generations Advantage plan depends on contract renewal.

