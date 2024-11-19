OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Robert H. Guyette, 89, of Old Orchard Beach, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine.

Robert “Bob” was born in St. Albans, Vt. in 1935 to Fred and Nina Guyette. He was educated in St. Albans and went on to receive his Bachelor’s Degree in Education in 1957 from Johnson State College. Bob had a lifelong passion for learning, and accumulated several master’s degrees throughout his career.

During an auspicious encounter in Vermont, Bob met his lifelong love, Adrienne. The two married on Feb. 11, 1961.

In 1963 the couple took a vacation to Maine with their 110lb beloved Malamute Juneau. They liked it so much they purchased a small house in Orrington and Bob accepted a teaching position at Bangor High School.

“Bio Bob” found teaching rewarding and held his student’s wonder and attention for four decades at Bangor High School.

Bob and Adrienne had a passion for Alaskan Malamutes and Siberian Huskies. The family bred, showed and sledded the dogs from the kennel at their home on Kings Mountain in Orrington. There, Bob’s love of nature took him to explore remote locations by dog sled with his beloved Juneau at the lead.

Bob is survived by his wife Adrienne of 63 years; his three daughters, Paula, Michele and Julienne; his grandchildren.

Services are private.

