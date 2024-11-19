HARPSWELL – Mr. Kenneth S. Leeman, Sr. passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, in Mid Coast Hospital.

A graveside service with a celebration of life will be planned during the summer of 2025. A full obituary to follow in the spring with service details.

Arrangements and guidance are in the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Stetson’s Funeral Home website, http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com.

